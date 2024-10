HERMOSA BEACH, CALIF. — Chartwell Real Estate Development has purchased Park Pacific Shopping Center, a grocery-anchored retail center in Hermosa Beach, from a private investor for $27.8 million.

Located at 1100 Pacific Coast Highway, Park Pacific Shopping Center offers 49,911 square feet of retail space. Current tenants include Trader Joe’s, Starbucks Coffee, Five Below and Sally Beauty.

Daniel Tyner, Gleb Lvovich and Geoff Tranchina of JLL handled the transaction.