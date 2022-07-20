REBusinessOnline

Chartwell Hospitality, Rockbridge Underway on 292-Room Hilton Hotel at Nashville International Airport

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Southeast, Tennessee

The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority selected Chartwell Hospitality and Rockbridge as the co-developers of a new Hilton-branded hotel on the campus of Nashville International Airport.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Chartwell Hospitality and partner Rockbridge have been selected by the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA) to develop a Hilton-branded hotel at Nashville International Airport. The duo began vertical construction earlier this month on the property, which will feature 292 guest rooms, about 16,000 square feet of meeting space and a rooftop pool and bar. Other amenities will include a fitness center on the top floor, as well as a cafe, lobby bar and full-service restaurant on the ground level for guests and travelers. The hotel will be the tallest building at the airport campus. The project team includes locally based general contractor Crain Construction. Targeted completion or opening dates were not disclosed by Chartwell, which is also part of a development team for two hotels underway at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.

