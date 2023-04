COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Chartwell Hospitality has sold the 119-room Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel in Colorado Springs for $29 million. The buyer was ARA US Hospitality Trust. The hotel is situated at the foothills of the Rocky Mountains near the Fort Carson military base and the Broadmoor Convention Center and Resort. The pet-friendly hotel features a 24-hour business center, meeting space, indoor heated pool and a combined fitness and laundry center.