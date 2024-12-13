Chase Bank, 7 Brew to Open at Oslo Marketplace in Suburban Kansas City

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — Chase Bank and 7 Brew are slated to open at the Oslo Marketplace in South Overland Park, a suburb of Kansas City. The lease signings represent the first announcements in the new development. Mark McConahay and David Block of Block & Co. Inc. Realtors represented the owner, Frey Development, in the negotiations. Oslo Marketplace is the retail component to the redevelopment of the former Frey and Frey Mission Gardens Nursery site, which had been in business since 1972. Also part of the project is Oslo Living, which is nearly complete with 413 luxury apartment units developed by Ryan Cos. Four pad sites remain available.