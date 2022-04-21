Chase Bank Provides $60.8M Loan for Refinancing of New York City Industrial Portfolio

Pictured are four of the seven buildings in the New York City light industrial portfolio recently refinanced by Seagis Property Group.

NEW YORK CITY — Chase Bank has provided a $60.8 million loan for the refinancing of a portfolio of seven light industrial properties totaling 199,457 square feet in New York City. Three of the properties are located in Brooklyn; two are in Queens, and two are in The Bronx. The Class B properties offer clear heights ranging from 16 to 28 feet, 20 loading positions, some office finish and ample parking. The portfolio was fully leased to eight tenants at the time of the loan closing. Greg Nalbandian, Jim Cadranell, Michael Lachs and Alex Staikos of JLL arranged the 10-year, nonrecourse loan, which carried a fixed interest rate, on behalf of the borrower, metro Philadelphia-based Seagis Property Group.