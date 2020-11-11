REBusinessOnline

Chase Properties Acquires 183,000 SF Retail Center in Dothan, Alabama

TJ Maxx, Big Lots, PetSmart, Five Below and Old Navy anchor Shops on the Circle in Dothan, Ala.

DOTHAN, ALA. — Chase Properties has acquired Shops on the Circle, a 183,000-square-foot retail property in Dothan. TJ Maxx, Big Lots, PetSmart, Five Below and Old Navy anchor the center. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Shops on the Circle is located at 3500 Ross Clark Circle, three miles northwest of downtown Dothan. Beachwood, Ohio-based Chase Properties says that despite COVID-19, the sale closed on schedule.

