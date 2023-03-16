Chase Properties Acquires 184,834 SF Shopping Center in Janesville, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Retail, Wisconsin

Pine Tree Plaza was 82 percent leased at the time of sale.

JANESVILLE, WIS. — Chase Properties has acquired Pine Tree Plaza in Janesville, about 70 miles southwest of Milwaukee. The purchase price was undisclosed. The 184,834-square-foot shopping center is home to tenants such as TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, Michaels, Old Navy and Petco. The property was 82 percent leased at the time of sale. Ben Snyder and Zack Bates of Matthews Real Estate Investment Services brokered the transaction, which marks Chase’s sixth acquisition within its Chase Properties Retail Opportunities Fund IV. Chase is an Ohio-based owner and operator of shopping centers.