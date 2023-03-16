REBusinessOnline

Chase Properties Acquires 184,834 SF Shopping Center in Janesville, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Retail, Wisconsin

Pine Tree Plaza was 82 percent leased at the time of sale.

JANESVILLE, WIS. — Chase Properties has acquired Pine Tree Plaza in Janesville, about 70 miles southwest of Milwaukee. The purchase price was undisclosed. The 184,834-square-foot shopping center is home to tenants such as TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, Michaels, Old Navy and Petco. The property was 82 percent leased at the time of sale. Ben Snyder and Zack Bates of Matthews Real Estate Investment Services brokered the transaction, which marks Chase’s sixth acquisition within its Chase Properties Retail Opportunities Fund IV. Chase is an Ohio-based owner and operator of shopping centers.





Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023
May
24
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2023
May
25
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2023
May
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  