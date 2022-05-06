REBusinessOnline

Chase Properties Acquires 334,000 SF Peninsula Crossing Retail Power Center in Millsboro, Delaware

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Delaware, Northeast, Retail

MILLSBORO, DEL. — Ohio-based owner-operator Chase Properties has acquired Peninsula Crossing, a 334,000-square-foot retail power center located in the southern Delaware city of Millsboro. Lowe’s Home Improvement and PetSmart anchor the open-air center, which will soon be adding German discount grocer Aldi to its tenant roster. According to mallsinamerica.com, other tenants at Peninsula Crossing include Supercuts, Mattress Firm, AT&T, GNC and Burger King. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

