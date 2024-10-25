Chase Properties Buys 180,000 SF Shopping Center in Ithaca, New York

ITHACA, N.Y. — Ohio-based investment firm Chase Properties has purchased Creekside Plaza, a 180,000-square-foot shopping center located in the upstate New York community of Ithaca. The property was built in 2001 and was 95 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, HomeGoods, Barnes & Noble and O’Reilly Auto Parts. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Chase Properties acquired Creekside Plaza in conjunction with Waynesboro Town Center, a 170,810-square-foot shopping center in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley region.