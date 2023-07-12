Wednesday, July 12, 2023
The Baltimore Puttshack venue will feature three nine-hole mini-golf courses, as well as private event space, two full-service bars and outdoor patio space. (Photo courtesy of Puttshack)
Chasen Cos. Adds Puttshack to The Whitney Mixed-Use Building in Baltimore’s Harbor East District

by John Nelson

BALTIMORE — Chasen Cos. has signed interactive mini-golf retail concept Puttshack to join the tenant roster at The Whitney, a five-story mixed-use building in Baltimore’s Harbor East neighborhood. The historic property was originally the home of the Meyer Seed Co. Set to open in late 2024, the Baltimore Puttshack will be the brand’s first location in Maryland. The almost 25,000 square-foot space will feature three nine-hole mini-golf courses, as well as private event space, two full-service bars and an outdoor patio space with seating for almost 50 patrons.

Since opening its first location in 2018, Chicago-based Puttshack now has nine locations in the United States: Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Miami, Denver, Houston, Pittsburgh, Scottsdale and St. Louis, as well as four in the United Kingdom. Puttshack plans to open Dallas and Nashville venues by the end of the year.

