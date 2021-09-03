Chateau Hotel, Conference Center in Bloomington Sells for $3.2M
BLOOMINGTON, ILL. — The Chateau Hotel and Conference Center in Bloomington has sold for $3.2 million. Located at 1621 Jumer Drive, the property includes 180 rooms. Meghan O’Neal-Rogozinski of Coldwell Banker Commercial Real Estate Group represented the buyer, Adidev Developers Real Estate LLC. The buyer intends to continue operating the property as a hotel and convention center under the agreed lease terms. Seller information was not disclosed.
