Chateau Hotel, Conference Center in Bloomington Sells for $3.2M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Illinois, Midwest

The 180-room hotel is located at 1621 Jumer Drive.

BLOOMINGTON, ILL. — The Chateau Hotel and Conference Center in Bloomington has sold for $3.2 million. Located at 1621 Jumer Drive, the property includes 180 rooms. Meghan O’Neal-Rogozinski of Coldwell Banker Commercial Real Estate Group represented the buyer, Adidev Developers Real Estate LLC. The buyer intends to continue operating the property as a hotel and convention center under the agreed lease terms. Seller information was not disclosed.

