Chatham Bay Acquires Former Philadelphia Factory for $9.6M, Plans Multifamily Conversion
PHILADELPHIA — The Chatham Bay Group has acquired a former factory located at 2019-53 E. Boston St. in Philadelphia’s East Kensington neighborhood for $9.6 million. The Delaware-based investment firm plans to implement an adaptive reuse program that will convert the facility into a 178-unit apartment complex. Philadelphia-based architecture firm Designblendz is designing the project. Phil Sharrow and Craig Thom of Scope Commercial represented Chatham Bay and the seller, Viking Mill Associates LLC, in the transaction.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.