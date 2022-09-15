REBusinessOnline

Chatham Bay Acquires Former Philadelphia Factory for $9.6M, Plans Multifamily Conversion

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Development, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

2019-53-E.-Boston-St.-Philadelphia

Work on the adaptive reuse of the building at 2019-53 E. Boston St. in Philadelphia is expected to begin in the fourth quarter and to be complete in 2024.

PHILADELPHIA — The Chatham Bay Group has acquired a former factory located at 2019-53 E. Boston St. in Philadelphia’s East Kensington neighborhood for $9.6 million. The Delaware-based investment firm plans to implement an adaptive reuse program that will convert the facility into a 178-unit apartment complex. Philadelphia-based architecture firm Designblendz is designing the project. Phil Sharrow and Craig Thom of Scope Commercial represented Chatham Bay and the seller, Viking Mill Associates LLC, in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022
Sep
22
Webinar: The Great Squeeze — Vanishing Seniors Housing Operating Margins
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  