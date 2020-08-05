REBusinessOnline

Chatham Lodging Trust Reports 77 Percent Decrease in RevPAR in Second Quarter

Posted on by in Company News, Florida, Hospitality, Southeast

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE: CLD) has reported its revenue per available room (RevPAR) declined 77 percent to $33 on a year-over-year basis in the second quarter due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The West Palm Beach-based hotelier also reported that its net income for the quarter dropped by $36.7 million to a net loss of $27.2 million.

The company experienced month-over-month increases to occupancy and RevPAR within the second quarter. Portfolio-wide occupancy was 23.7 percent in April, 33.8 percent in May and stood at 43.8 percent in June. Additionally, RevPAR in April was $23.80, $30.90 in May and $44.80 in June.

Chatham Lodging owns interest in 134 and wholly owns 40 hotels in 15 states and Washington, D.C. Chatham Lodging has the highest concentration of extended-stay rooms of any public lodging REIT.

Featured Properties  