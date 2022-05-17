Chatham Lodging Trust Sells Two Marriott-Branded Hotels Totaling 220 Rooms in Houston

HOUSTON — South Florida-based hospitality REIT Chatham Lodging Trust has sold two Marriott-branded hotels totaling 220 rooms in Houston’s West University submarket. The properties, which include a 100-room Courtyard by Marriott and a 120-room Residence Inn by Marriott, were sold in conjunction with a 137-room Homewood Suites by Hilton hotel in Dallas and a 180-room Hilton Garden Inn in Burlington, Mass. The collective sales price was $80 million. The buyer(s) was not disclosed.