CHC Arranges $10.5M Construction Loan for Hotel Project in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Loans, Northeast, Pennsylvania

WILKES-BARRE, PA. — CHC Hotel Capital has arranged a $10.5 million construction loan for a Home2 Suites by Hilton property in Wilkes-Barre, located south of Scranton. The property will feature 107 rooms and is expected to be complete in late spring of next year. The loan was structured with a 30-month term and a 75 percent loan-to-value ratio. The borrower and lender were not disclosed.