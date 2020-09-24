REBusinessOnline

CHC Arranges $10.5M Construction Loan for Hotel Project in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Loans, Northeast, Pennsylvania

WILKES-BARRE, PA. — CHC Hotel Capital has arranged a $10.5 million construction loan for a Home2 Suites by Hilton property in Wilkes-Barre, located south of Scranton. The property will feature 107 rooms and is expected to be complete in late spring of next year. The loan was structured with a 30-month term and a 75 percent loan-to-value ratio. The borrower and lender were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  