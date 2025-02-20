CHC, FHL Bank Atlanta Provide Financing for 60-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Project in Southfield, Michigan

SOUTHFIELD, MICH. — Community Housing Capital (CHC) and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLBank Atlanta) have provided financing for John Grace Arms, an affordable seniors housing project in Southfield. Sourced from FHLBank Atlanta’s Affordable Housing Program (AHP) general fund and administered through CHC, a member of FHLBank, the financing totals $750,000 in grant funding. An adaptive redevelopment of a historic school building, John Grace Arms will total 60 rental units with 5,000 square feet of community space. MiSide is the developer of the project, which is scheduled for completion in 2026.