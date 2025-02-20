Thursday, February 20, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
DevelopmentLoansMichiganMidwestMultifamilySeniors Housing

CHC, FHL Bank Atlanta Provide Financing for 60-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Project in Southfield, Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

SOUTHFIELD, MICH. — Community Housing Capital (CHC) and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLBank Atlanta) have provided financing for John Grace Arms, an affordable seniors housing project in Southfield. Sourced from FHLBank Atlanta’s Affordable Housing Program (AHP) general fund and administered through CHC, a member of FHLBank, the financing totals $750,000 in grant funding. An adaptive redevelopment of a historic school building, John Grace Arms will total 60 rental units with 5,000 square feet of community space. MiSide is the developer of the project, which is scheduled for completion in 2026. 

You may also like

Quantum Negotiates Sale of 43,000 SF Flex Industrial...

Ware Malcomb Completes USC Campus Pharmacy Interior Redesign...

JLL Negotiates $45.4M Sale of Water Tower Apartments...

Kirkland Brokers Sale of 84-Unit Crown Pointe Apartments...

Cresa Secures Sale of 30,000 SF Vacant Office...

Axis, Menlo Equities Break Ground on 213,781 SF...

Cooper University Health Care Breaks Ground on 335,000...

MMCC Arranges $3.4M Loan for Refinancing of Cambridge...

USA Properties Fund Completes $104M Affordable Housing Community...