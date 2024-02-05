CheckSammy Signs 45,098 SF Office Lease Renewal, Expansion in Metro Dallas

ADDISON, TEXAS — CheckSammy has signed a 45,098-square-foot office lease renewal and expansion in the northern Dallas metro of Addison. The waste management services provider is taking an additional 22,549 square feet at The Madison, a 288,000-square-foot building located at 15851 N. Dallas Parkway. Travis Boothe, Hanna Henley and Robbie Baty of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Michael Foster and Chris Andler represented the landlord, Property Advisers Realty, on an internal basis.