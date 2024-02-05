Monday, February 5, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The-Madison-Addison
CheckSammy has essentially doubled its footprint at The Madison, a 288,000-square-foot office building located at 15851 N. Dallas Parkway in Addison.
Leasing ActivityOfficeTexas

CheckSammy Signs 45,098 SF Office Lease Renewal, Expansion in Metro Dallas

by Taylor Williams

ADDISON, TEXAS — CheckSammy has signed a 45,098-square-foot office lease renewal and expansion in the northern Dallas metro of Addison. The waste management services provider is taking an additional 22,549 square feet at The Madison, a 288,000-square-foot building located at 15851 N. Dallas Parkway. Travis Boothe, Hanna Henley and Robbie Baty of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Michael Foster and Chris Andler represented the landlord, Property Advisers Realty, on an internal basis.

You may also like

Grainger to Open 1.2 MSF Distribution Facility in...

Wasatch Premier Properties to Develop 600-Unit Multifamily Project...

Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 27,161 SF...

Partners Real Estate Negotiates 12,600 SF Industrial Lease...

Quality Custom Distribution Signs 135,000 SF Industrial Lease...

Ryan Cos., Thomson Reuters Ink Purchase, Sale Agreement...

Inspira Financial Signs 51,000 SF Office Lease Renewal...

Aldi Opens 22,951 SF Store at Roosevelt Plaza...

GIP Purchases Two-Building Office Portfolio in Phoenix for...