Cheer Athletics Expands, Relocates Corporate Headquarters, Flagship Gym in Plano

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

PLANO, TEXAS — Cheer Athletics, which provides instructional cheerleading classes and camps, will relocate its corporate headquarters and flagship gym to a 70,045-square-foot space within Plano Commerce Center. With the move, which should occur before the end of the year, Cheer Athletics will be doubling its footprint within the northern Dallas suburb. Allison Johnston Frizzo and David Harris of Hart Commercial represented Cheer Athletics in lease negotiations. Mike McCartan and Jeff White of Mark V Commercial represented the landlord, Provident Realty Advisors.

