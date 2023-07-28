Cheesecake Factory to Open 9,700 SF Restaurant at Shops at Highland Village in Dallas

DALLAS — The Cheesecake Factory will open a 9,700-square-foot restaurant at The Shops at Highland Village in Dallas. The opening is slated for the fourth quarter. Vince O’Toole of JLL represented the landlord, Poag Development Group, in the lease negotiations. Marc Guth of Blateiss & Schnur represented The Cheesecake Factory. Three new tenants — children’s playland Cheeky Monkeys, Lovesac and Sleep Number — have also either opened recently at The Shops at Highland Village or will do so in the fall.