Chef Johnny Clark to Open Anelya Ukrainian Restaurant in Chicago’s Avondale Neighborhood

CHICAGO — James Beard award-winning Chef Johnny Clark is set to open Anelya, a Ukrainian restaurant, in Chicago’s Avondale neighborhood in October. The restaurant’s name and inspiration are derived from Clark’s grandmother.

Diners at Anelya will receive a Zakusky tower at their table that will carry various Ukrainian-style small plates like sliced and cured meats, pickled vegetables, fish and other hors d-oeuvres. Zakusky, or table offerings, is one of the most recognizable aspects of Ukrainian dining. Diners will select starters from the tower before heading on to other a la carte offerings. Chef Clark’s main menu will feature creative takes on staple dishes like Varenyky, which are similar to pierogis or ravioli, and Holubsi, which is stuffed cabbage.

The wine program at Anelya will feature many styles and varietals imported from exclusively eastern Europe. The cocktail program will feature takes on traditional favorites named for Ukrainian folk heroes like Taras Shevchenko, like a shaken horseradish martini. There will be nonalcoholic drinks like a homemade kvass, which is a naturally fermented beverage resembling kombucha.

Clark co-owns and operates the Michelin-starred Parachute with his wife, Chef Beverly Kim. Charlie Vinz, designer and architect of Parachute, also designed Anelya. The logo for Anelya is inspired by the floor tile pattern from the actual floor of Clark’s grandmother’s childhood home in Kharkiv. The logo also features a poppy seed pod, which comes from one of Ukraine’s most recognizable flowers, the red poppy flower.

Anelya is located at 3472 N. Elston Ave., two doors down from Parachute.