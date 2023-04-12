Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Chef’s Warehouse Signs 46,339 SF Cold Storage Lease in Phoenix

by Jeff Shaw

PHOENIX — The Chef’s Warehouse West Coast LLC has signed a long-term lease for 46,339 square feet at Reywest Commerce Park in Phoenix. The space is located at 3717 W. Washington St. The lease is valued at $8.5 million.

The Chef’s Warehouse specializes in specialty foods, supplies and ingredients for commercial establishments. The supplier is moving out of a smaller warehouse in Tempe. 

Reywest Commerce Park was built in 1991 and renovated in 2012. It features cold storage warehousing with cold loading dock and a large secure truck court. 

Phil Haenel of Cushman & Wakefield represented he landlord, CPT Condor Washington LLC. NAI Horizon’s Isy Sonabend and Drew Eisen represented Chef’s Warehouse in the lease transaction.

