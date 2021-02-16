REBusinessOnline

Chelsea Living Opens Residences at Plainview Active Adult Community in Plainview, New York

Residences at Plainview is located on Long Island.

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. — Chelsea Living has opened The Residences at Plainview, an active adult community in the Long Island hamlet of Plainview. The community features newly renovated studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with full kitchens, a custom wellness program and amenities reminiscent of a luxury hotel. Chelsea operates a full-service assisted living and memory care community, Somerset Gardens, in Plainview less than a mile from the new property. The number of units at the property was not disclosed.

