NEW YORK CITY — Chelsea Piers Fitness will open a 72,000-square-foot gym at 24-11 Jackson Ave., a 55-story mixed-use tower located in the Long Island City area of Queens. The facility will house indoor and outdoor pools, a basketball court, track, studios for group classes and a member lounge. Erin Grace and Matt Ogle of JLL represented Chelsea Piers Fitness in the lease negotiations. The landlord, a partnership between Tavros Holdings, Charney Cos. and Incoco Capital, was self-represented.