Chelsea Senior Living Completes Expansion Project in Yaphank, New York

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New York, Northeast, Seniors Housing

YAPHANK, N.Y. — Chelsea Senior Living has completed an assisted living and memory care expansion project at The Chelsea at Brookhaven, located in the Long Island hamlet of Yaphank. The number of units was not disclosed. While the community’s independent living portion has been open for the past two years, the assisted living and memory care building next door recently received licensing approval from the state.

