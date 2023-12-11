Chelsea Senior Living Opens Community in Washington Township, New Jersey

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Chelsea Senior Living has opened The Chelsea at Washington Township, an assisted living and memory care community in Washington Township, a suburb of Philadelphia. Capitol Seniors Housing (CSH) owns the property. The number of units was not disclosed. This will be Chelsea’s second community in Bergen County, 18th in New Jersey and 23rd overall. Chelsea and CSH are working together on their next community in the New York City suburb of West Orange, New Jersey, which is projected to open in 2025.