Chempak International Signs 156,726 SF Industrial Lease in Metro Houston

STAFFORD, TEXAS — Chempak International, a locally based logistics firm, has signed a 156,726-square-foot industrial lease within Weatherford Industrial Park in the southwestern Houston suburb of Stafford. Anthony Squillante, Drew Coupe and Josh Morrow of Avison Young represented the tenant, which plans to take occupancy of the space early next year, in the lease negotiations. Walter Menuet, Barkley Peschel and Jason Scholtz of Colliers International represented the landlord, Crow Holdings.