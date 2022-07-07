Cheniere Energy Signs 151,490 SF Office Headquarters Lease in Downtown Houston

HOUSTON — Cheniere Energy Inc. has signed a 151,490-square-foot office lease for its new global headquarters at Texas Tower, a 47-story building in downtown Houston. The space spans floors 12 through 16 and includes 16,000 square feet of private outdoor gardens and amenity areas. Chris Oliver, Trey Strake and David Guion of Cushman & Wakefield represented Cheniere in the lease negotiations. Michael Anderson, also with Cushman & Wakefield, represented the landlord, a joint venture between Hines and Ivanhoé Cambridge. The 1.2 million-square-foot tower is now 70 percent leased following deals with laws firms Vinson & Elkins, McGuireWoods and DLA Piper.