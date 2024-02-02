CHEP USA Signs 155,000 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in North Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — CHEP USA, a provider of pallets and containers for a variety of industries, has signed a 155,200-square-foot industrial lease renewal at 5301 Alliance Gateway Freeway in North Fort Worth. The site spans 11.4 acres, and the facility, which was built in 1996, features 26-foot clear heights, 122- to 125-foot truck court depths and parking for 102 cars and 93 trailers. Canon Shoults and Maddy Canty of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Brookfield Properties, in the lease negotiations. Greg Lance of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.