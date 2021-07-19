Cherokee Federal Signs Two New Leases at TexAmericas Center

TEXARKANA, TEXAS — Cherokee Federal, a contractor that serves the construction, engineering, manufacturing and defense industries, has signed two new lease agreements with TexAmericas Center (TAC) to accommodate the company’s expansion. Cherokee Nation Red Wing, a defense contractor serving the Red River Army Depot, will lease a 19,228-square-foot light manufacturing space at 154 Service St. This move represents an expansion of the company’s existing 126,00-square-footprint at 312 Panther Creek Drive on TAC’s central campus. In addition, the company’s aerospace and defense department will lease 4,000 square feet of office space at 342 Texas Ave. TexAmericas Center owns and operates roughly 12,000 development-ready acres of land and about 3.5 million square feet of commercial and industrial product that serve four states.