WAUCONDA, ILL. — Cherokee Manufacturing has leased a 50,000-square-foot industrial building located at 1225 Karl Court in Wauconda, a far north suburb of Chicago. The property features a clear height of 30 feet, six exterior docks and one drive-in doors. Brian Bocci of Entre Commercial Realty represented the undisclosed landlord, while Joe Karmin of Transwestern represented the tenant.