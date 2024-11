TEXARKANA, TEXAS — Cherokee Nation Armored Solutions, which provides research-and-development engineering, systems integration and logistics services to the defense industry, has signed a 16,000-square-foot industrial lease expansion in Texarkana, located near the Texas-Arkansas border. The space is located on TexAmericas Center’s 765-acre central campus in unincorporated Bowie County. No third-party brokers were involved in the lease negotiations.