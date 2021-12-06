Muse Nashville Sells Short-Term Rental Development in Downtown Nashville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Southeast, Tennessee

The short-term rental condo project is a five-story, 56-unit property with 5,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — An entity known as Muse Nashville LLC has sold a short-term rental condo development in downtown Nashville. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed. Construction on the property started in March 2020 and is nearing completion this month. Brian Merrill and Grant Hammond of Metropolitan Brokers are the brokers for the residential portion and Nathan Frost and Elam Freeman with Ojas Partners are the brokers for the restaurant/retail space. A short-term rental is a furnished property rented to guests for usually less than a month.

The short-term rental condo project is a five-story, 56-unit property with 5,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. The fifth floor of the property has indoor and outdoor amenity space with the outdoor space available for guests and the rental owners and can also be rented out for private events.

Located at 65 Lindley Ave., the project has nearby retailers and restaurants such as US Community Credit Union, The Goat, 3rd & Lindsley Bar & Grill, Hilti Store, Domino’s Pizza and Mr. Burger. Additionally, the short-term rental property is 7.1 miles from Nashville International Airport, 2.7 miles from Vanderbilt University and 2.3 miles from Music Row.

Portland, Ore.-based Turnkey by Vacasa will be the property’s short-term rental management company. Ghertner, a property management company based Nashville, will be the HOA property manager for the project.