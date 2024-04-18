Cherry Health, Woda Cooper to Build 56-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Wyoming, Michigan

WYOMING, MICH. — Cherry Health and Woda Cooper Cos. Inc. have partnered to build Shea Ravines, a 56-unit affordable housing community in Wyoming near Grand Rapids. Michigan State Housing Development Authority has awarded housing tax credits for the $18.2 million development.

The project will be located at 2929 Burlingame Ave. SW adjacent to Cherry Health’s Wyoming Community Health Center. The four-story building will offer one- and two-bedroom units for residents who earn up to 80 percent of the area median income. Of the 56 units, 20 will be reserved for people battling homelessness. Amenities will include a multipurpose room, playground and bike storage.

The Grand Rapids Housing Commission has awarded project-based rental assistance vouchers to support the 20 units for homelessness. Community Rebuilders will serve as the lead service agency to coordinate supportive services to assist these residents.

The project team includes architect Hooker DeJong Inc. Woda Construction Inc. is the general contractor and Woda Management & Real Estate LLC will perform leasing and property management services.