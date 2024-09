RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Chesmar Homes has signed a 14,594-square-foot office lease in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. The Houston-based homebuilder is taking space at Collins Crossing, an 11-story, 300,887-square-foot building. Kent Smith of NAI Robert Lynn represented Chesmar Homes in the leasing. Nebraska-based development and investment firm Goldenrod Cos. owns Collins Crossing.