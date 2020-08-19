Chess Builders Begins Leasing 25-Story Apartment Tower in The Bronx

The Arches is a 25-story apartment tower located at 224-228 E. 135th St. in the Mott Haven neighborhood of The Bronx.

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based developer Chess Builders has begun leasing The Arches, a 25-story multifamily tower located at 224-228 E. 135th St. in the Mott Haven neighborhood of The Bronx. The property features 430 apartments in studio, one- and two-bedroom formats that feature home automation, individual washers and dryers and private balconies in select units. Amenities include a screening room, coffee bar, office workspace, library lounge, fitness center, kids room and a rooftop terrace. Local brokerage firm EXR is leading the leasing effort.