Chesterfield Breaks Ground on Industrial Development in Blythewood, South Carolina

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Chesterfield has broken ground on Carolina Pines International Commerce Center, a planned industrial development located about 18 miles north of Columbia. Carolina Pines International Commerce Center is designed for industrial, manufacturing and logistics use, specifically marketed to attract suppliers and operations supporting the nearby Scout Motors’ $2 billion Blythewood electric vehicle manufacturing facility.

Building 1, which will total approximately 162,176 square feet, will include 32-foot clear heights, 35 dock doors, 49 trailer parking spaces, 107 car parking spaces, 7-inch concrete floor slabs and a 3,000-amp power supply. Building 1 is expected to be delivered in the first quarter of 2027. Building 2 is planned as a 212,420-square-foot speculative building. Further details of the project were not disclosed.