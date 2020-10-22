Chesterfield, Stonemont Financial Sign Bicycle Manufacturer to 1.1 MSF Industrial Lease Near Port of Savannah

Pacific Cycle fully occupies Building 2B (pictured bottom left), the largest facility in Phase I of Georgia International Trade Center.

RINCON, GA. — Chesterfield and development partner Stonemont Financial have signed Pacific Cycle Inc. to a 1.1 million-square-foot industrial lease within Georgia International Trade Center in Rincon. Pacific Cycle is the parent company of bicycle brands including Schwinn, Mongoose and Kid Trax. The tenant fully occupies Building 2B of the property, which is situated at 2004 Trade Center Parkway, 16 miles from the Port of Savannah. Chesterfield and Stonemont recently delivered Phase I of Georgia International Trade Center, which comprises four buildings totaling 2.4 million square feet. Building 2B is the largest facility in Phase I. The developers are underway on Phase II, which will comprise three buildings spanning nearly 2 million square feet.