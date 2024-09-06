Chestnut Hill Realty Delivers 250-Unit Multifamily Project in Boston

BOSTON — Local developer Chestnut Hill Realty has delivered Franklin at Hancock Village, a 250-unit multifamily project in the Brookline area of Boston. The eight-story building houses one-, two- and three-bedroom units, and 20 percent of the residences have been reserved as affordable housing. Amenities include an outdoor putting green, grilling and picnic area, resident lounges, fitness center, café, community room, conference rooms, game and media rooms and a pet spa. Move-ins will begin in the coming weeks. Rents start at roughly $3,200 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.