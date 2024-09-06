Friday, September 6, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Franklin-at-Hancock-Village-Boston
With the completion of the 250-unit Franklin building, the Hancock Village development in Boston's Brookline area now totals about 1,300 units.
DevelopmentMassachusettsMultifamilyNortheast

Chestnut Hill Realty Delivers 250-Unit Multifamily Project in Boston

by Taylor Williams

BOSTON — Local developer Chestnut Hill Realty has delivered Franklin at Hancock Village, a 250-unit multifamily project in the Brookline area of Boston. The eight-story building houses one-, two- and three-bedroom units, and 20 percent of the residences have been reserved as affordable housing. Amenities include an outdoor putting green, grilling and picnic area, resident lounges, fitness center, café, community room, conference rooms, game and media rooms and a pet spa. Move-ins will begin in the coming weeks. Rents start at roughly $3,200 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.

You may also like

Berkadia Arranges $23M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in...

Morgan Properties Debuts 70,100 SF Office Headquarters Space...

Loeb Enterprises Signs 18,056 SF Office Lease Renewal...

Rockefeller Group, Matan Cos. Break Ground on 5...

Preiss Completes 105-Unit Signature Music Row Multifamily Community...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $6.3M Sale of JSB...

Chick-fil-A to Open 25 to 30 New Restaurants...

Meridian Design Build Completes 300,000 SF Cold Storage...

Ziegler Arranges $62.4M Financing for Parkshore Juanita Bay...