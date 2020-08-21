Chevron Signs Office Lease at 300,000 SF Ion Redevelopment Building in Midtown Houston

HOUSTON — Energy giant Chevron has a signed lease to be the inaugural tenant at The Ion, a 300,000-square-foot office building in Midtown Houston. The Ion is a redevelopment of the former Sears building at 4201 Main St. that targets both entrepreneurial startups and established corporate users. Houston-based Rice Management Co. owns the building, which is set to open next spring. The square footage of Chevron’s lease was not disclosed.