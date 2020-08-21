Chevron Signs Office Lease at 300,000 SF Ion Redevelopment Building in Midtown Houston
HOUSTON — Energy giant Chevron has a signed lease to be the inaugural tenant at The Ion, a 300,000-square-foot office building in Midtown Houston. The Ion is a redevelopment of the former Sears building at 4201 Main St. that targets both entrepreneurial startups and established corporate users. Houston-based Rice Management Co. owns the building, which is set to open next spring. The square footage of Chevron’s lease was not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.