Chevron to Relocate Headquarters from California to Houston

HOUSTON — Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) will relocate its headquarters from San Ramon, a suburb of San Francisco, to Houston. The oil-and-gas giant, which already employs about 7,000 people in the Houston area, intends to relocate certain executives, including chairman and CEO Mike Wirth, to the Bayou City before the end of the year. Chevron’s existing office footprint in Houston includes multiple spaces in the downtown area and a presence in the Westchase District. The company also purchased 77 acres within the Bridgeland master-planned community in the northwestern suburb of Cypress last year with plans to construct a research-and-development campus.