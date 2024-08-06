Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Company NewsOfficeTexas

Chevron to Relocate Headquarters from California to Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) will relocate its headquarters from San Ramon, a suburb of San Francisco, to Houston. The oil-and-gas giant, which already employs about 7,000 people in the Houston area, intends to relocate certain executives, including chairman and CEO Mike Wirth, to the Bayou City before the end of the year. Chevron’s existing office footprint in Houston includes multiple spaces in the downtown area and a presence in the Westchase District. The company also purchased 77 acres within the Bridgeland master-planned community in the northwestern suburb of Cypress last year with plans to construct a research-and-development campus.

You may also like

Standard Real Estate, IDV to Develop 463,000 SF...

Green Courte Partners Acquires 348-Unit Active Adult Community...

IPA Arranges $19.1M Construction Loan for Build-to-Rent Residential...

Cooper & Scully Signs 47,900 SF Office Lease...

Libitzky Property Cos. Sells Rampart Center Office/Flex Property...

Freshpet to Open 30,000 SF Global Headquarters in...

Cost-Effective Strategies, Future-Proofing for Multifamily Internet Infrastructure

Cousins Properties, Town Lane Acquire Proscenium Office Property...

Tom Brady Enterprises Signs 8,415 SF Office Lease...