Chewy Breaks Ground on 800,000 SF Fulfillment Center in Belton, Missouri

BELTON, MO. — Pet supply company Chewy Inc. has broken ground on its new 800,000-square-foot e-commerce fulfillment center in Belton, about 20 miles south of Kansas City. Chewy, an online retailer, says the investment will create more than 1,600 new jobs in the region. NorthPoint Development is the developer and Crossland Construction Co. is the general contractor for the project. A timeline for completion was not disclosed.

