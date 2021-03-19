Chewy to Open 732,000 SF Distribution Center Near Harrisburg, Create 400 Jobs

LEWISBERRY, PA. — Pet products supplier Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) has signed a lease to open a 732,000-square-foot distribution center at Goodman Logistics Center Newberry in Lewisberry, located just south of Harrisburg. The opening of the company’s new fulfillment center, which will be its fourth in Pennsylvania, is expected to bring about 400 new jobs to the region. Bart Anderson of CBRE represented the landlord, Goodman Group, in the lease negotiations. A tentative opening date was not released.