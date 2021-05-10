REBusinessOnline

Chicago Architect Helmut Jahn Dies at 81

Posted on by in Illinois, Midwest

Helmut Jahn has died at age 81. (Photo from JAHN website)

CHICAGO — Famed Chicago architect Helmut Jahn was killed in a bicycle crash over the weekend in Campton Hills near St. Charles, a far west suburb of Chicago. He was 81. Born in Germany, Jahn came to Chicago in 1966 to study at the Illinois Institute of Technology. He never graduated and instead joined the architecture firm C.F. Murphy Associates in 1967. The firm was later renamed Murphy/Jahn and in 2012 became the singular “JAHN.” Some of his most well-known Chicago work includes the James R. Thompson Center, McCormick Place, United Airlines’ Terminal 1 at O’Hare International Airport and Mansueto Library. The Thompson Center was recently put up for sale by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

