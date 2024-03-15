Chicago-Based Peak Realty Rebrands to Cross Street

CHICAGO — Peak Realty has rebranded to Cross Street. The Chicago-based firm, which specializes in multifamily leasing and investment, expanded to Denver last year with the opening of a second office. In five years, the Cross Street team has doubled, with more than 12,000 units leased and over $200 million in closed multifamily sales. The company says that the name “Cross Street” and tagline “The corner of people and place” represents the important connections and intersecting parts of life and business. Cross Street plans to expand to more markets, particularly urban areas.