Chicago Blackhawks Reveal Expansion Plans, Renderings for Fifth Third Arena

CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks have revealed renderings for the forthcoming expansion of Fifth Third Arena. Originally opened in 2017, the facility has been undergoing renovations since May 2024. When complete in January 2026, the venue will boast more than 250,000 square feet of community hockey space and training facilities.

The Blackhawks estimate that Fifth Third Arena will welcome more than 1.5 million guests per year and impact economic growth on Chicago’s West Side, solidifying the arena as a destination for youth and amateur hockey alongside new offerings for Blackhawks fans. The arena will connect to the United Center campus’ forthcoming 1901 project. The facility remains the official training home to the Blackhawks and will also become the permanent home of Chicago Steel, the region’s United States Hockey League that was acquired by Wirtz Corp. in 2023.

The expansion will transform Fifth Third Arena from a hockey facility into a versatile venue that can host events of all sizes and year-round programming.

Championship Arena, one of the two new rinks, will offer stadium-style seating and hospitality areas for 2,000 spectators. As the future new home of the Chicago Steel, the arena will feature a center scoreboard, video ribbon boards and exclusive party decks. The addition of Championship Arena is expected to more than double guest attendance to Fifth Third Arena annually.

Centennial Hall will be the permanent home to the recently announced Blackhawks Hall of Fame. Opening during the team’s centennial celebration in 2025-26, the interactive exhibit showcases the franchise’s legacy through historic displays. Centennial Hall will serve as a year-round destination.

Rocky’s Bar will serve as a tribute to late Chairman Rocky Wirtz and will anchor the venue’s food-and-beverage experience.

Lounges will offer flexible workspaces, quiet areas with Wi-Fi and seating for families to enjoy during youth hockey events.

A patio with room for 150 people will feature views of the Chicago skyline.

Partners of the Blackhawks since 2018, Fifth Third Bank will remain the naming rights sponsor of the arena. A walk of fame commemorative sidewalk along Jackosn Street will honor the milestone moments and legendary players of the Blackhawks with engraved plaques celebrating the franchise’s six Stanley Cup winning teams, its Hall of Fame inductees and reserved space for future growth.