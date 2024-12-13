Friday, December 13, 2024
Chicago Department of Aviation Signs 99,421 SF Office Lease at US Cellular Plaza

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — The Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA) has signed a 99,421-square-foot office lease at U.S. Cellular Plaza in Chicago. Jonathon Connor, Francis Prock and Jason Simon of Colliers represented the landlord, FCA Partners. The office property totals 637,000 square feet across three buildings. The CDA will occupy floors five through nine in the 8420 building and is relocating from a facility on the O’Hare airport grounds effective immediately. FCA has owned the property debt-free since 2011 and recently completed a $15 million capital improvement campaign. Fred Ishler of Avison Young represented CDA.

