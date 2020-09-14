Chicago Electric Signs 46,559 SF Industrial Lease in Hanover Park, Illinois

The company will occupy space at 865 Muirfield Drive within Turnberry Lakes Business Center.

HANOVER PARK, ILL. — Chicago Electric has signed a 46,559-square-foot industrial lease at Turnberry Lakes Business Center in Hanover Park. The company, which offers products, systems and machine solutions for automation in industries with an emphasis on corrugated containers, plastic processing and building materials, is expanding from a 14,000-square-foot location in Carol Stream. The new building, located at 865 Muirfield Drive, features an office and showroom. Michael Marconi, Joe Karmin and Justin Lerner of Transwestern Real Estate Services represented Chicago Electric.