Chicago Fire FC Releases Renderings for $650M Downtown Stadium

CHICAGO — Chicago Fire FC has released renderings and further details for its $650 million soccer-specific stadium in downtown Chicago. The development, announced earlier this month, will be privately financed by the club’s owner and chairman, Joe Mansueto. The stadium will anchor The 78, Related Midwest’s 62-acre project located along the Chicago River just south of Roosevelt Road.

Designed by Gensler in “Chicago School” fashion, the new stadium will seat approximately 22,000 fans. The bowl is designed to prioritize the match viewing experience with seating positions that are lower and closer to the action. There will be 50 suites, more than 500 Loge seats and 3,500 Club seats. An exposed steel canopy over the seating bowl will direct light and crowd noise back to the pitch, creating an environment that enhances the Fire’s home-field advantage.

A dedicated supporter section will be built at the core of the stadium for the most passionate fans. The section is purpose-built to be loud with room for approximately 2,000 fans on safe-standing bleachers.

In addition to Fire matches, the stadium can host a variety of other sports and entertainment events such as international soccer matches, rugby matches, concerts, festivals, live performances, charity events, trade shows, corporate events, conferences and community events.

The stadium will serve as a catalyst for the first phase of The 78, which was also designed by Gensler. Drawing its name from Related Midwest’s vision of creating Chicago’s 78th neighborhood, the walkable campus will feature residential and commercial buildings, a half-mile riverwalk and community spaces. The initial phase will include restaurants, storefronts and complementary spaces.

Construction at The 78 is expected to commence by the beginning of 2026, and the new stadium is expected to open in 2028.

Chicago Fire FC competes in Major League Soccer and was founded on Oct. 8, 1997, the 126th anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire. The club began playing in 1998.