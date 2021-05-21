Chicago Pacific Founders Acquires Shores at Clear Lake Seniors Housing Community in Houston

HOUSTON — Chicago Pacific Founders (CPF) and its subsidiaries, CPF Living Communities and Grace Management Inc., have acquired The Shores at Clear Lake, a 100-unit seniors housing community in Houston. Grace Management will take over the operations of the property, which is located on seven acres near Clear Lake and the NASA Johnson Space Center. The community offers assisted living and memory care services. The price and seller were not disclosed.