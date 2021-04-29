REBusinessOnline

Chicago Pacific Founders Buys 107-Unit Seniors Housing Property in Tucson

Ranch-Estates-Tucson-AZ

Located in Tucson, Ariz., The Ranch Estates of Tucson features 107 apartments for senior residents.

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Chicago Pacific Founders (CPF) and its subsidiaries, CPF Living Communities and Grace Management Inc., have acquired The Ranch Estates of Tucson, a 107-unit senior living community in Tucson.

The property was previously known as Sage Desert Assisted Living and Memory Care. Grace Management will take over operations.

The Ranch Estates of Tucson is located in North Tucson’s Casas Adobes community, near Oro Valley.

The seller and price were not disclosed. The new owner plans to make investments into the campus but did not release details.

